Early voting

Early voting for the May 8 primary has begun in Forsyth County at election headquarters, while satellite sites will begin accepting voters next week.

Voters in Kernersville need to be aware that the longtime local satellite is being relocated because of the Spring Folly festival.

Early voting will be moved from the Kernersville Library/Senior Enrichment Center to the Kernersville VFW Post 5352. For more, see the Tuesday, April 24, 2018 edition.