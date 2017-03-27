Dwiggins

Tommy Allen Dwiggins, 91, died on March 25, 2017. He was born on December 3, 1925 to the late Floss Pearl Crews and Luther Garland Dwiggins. After graduating from Kernersville High School in 1942 he served in World War II as a member of the 84th Infantry Division in the European Theater of Operations. A Purple Heart recipient, he served in campaigns in the Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. He retired in 1980 after 33 years of service with the Veteran’s Administration and the United States Postal Service, spending most of his career in the Greensboro Post Office and Bulk Mail Center. He was a lifelong member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, but in recent years attended Centenary United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Kernersville Exchange Club, served on the board of directors at Piney Grove Fire Department and was a proud member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He was predeceased by his wife, Delois Dorsett Dwiggins and son, Tommy Allen Dwiggins, Jr. He is survived by children Darlene Dwiggins Munford and Donald Ray Dwiggins (Patsy) of Winston-Salem and grandchildren Zachary Wilson Munford of Charlotte, Allison Aubrey Munford of Wilmington, William Allen Munford and Abigail Dorsett Dwiggins, both of Winston-Salem. Funeral services will be held at Pine Grove United Methodist Church (Kernersville) on Tuesday, March 28 at 2 pm. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church (Kernersville), Centenary United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem) or the Salvation Army.