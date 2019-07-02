DWI Task Force

With the Fourth of July holiday just around the corner, members of the Forsyth County DWI Task Force are reminding the public to heed caution as they celebrate our nation’s independence this year.

“During the upcoming holiday, impaired drivers will pose a higher risk to the citizens of our community. July 4th celebrations often include cook-outs, picnics, boating, time spent with family and friends and, of course, fireworks. But for too many Americans, the nation’s annual celebration is filled with tragedy. For more, see the Tuesday, July 2, 2019 edition.