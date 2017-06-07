Dunlap

Georgie McDonald Dunlap, 82, passed away June 5, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Friday June 9, 2017 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Pastor Dave Cash officiating.

Georgie was born October 1, 1934 in Rainbow Springs, a part of Nantahala National Forest, in Macon County, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by William Norman McDonald and Nellie Charlotte Johnson McDonald, and her sister Cleo Smisek.

She is survived by her husband Howell Pratt Dunlap, Sr., sons Howell Dunlap and wife Kim, and Norman Dunlap and wife Lisa, her five grandchildren William “Billy” Dunlap, Hannah Dunlap, Dane Dunlap, Jackson Dunlap, and Ava Dunlap, and brother Carlton E. McDonald and wife Donna, all of the Triad; brother-in-law Wayne Gibson and wife Manaline of Wilmington.

Georgie was an avid reader during the last twenty years she has read 2500 books and recorded each by Author and title. She wanted a book in her hand and not some electronic device. The Kernersville Library gave her that opportunity. Georgie graduated from Franklin High School in 1952 as Valedictorian of her class of 102. She graduated Blanton’s Business College in Asheville, NC, and was later employed at Blanton’s as an administrative assistant where she taught “short-hand”.

Her Triad employment was with Piedmont Airlines, W. A. Wilkinson & Sons Insurance Agency, and lastly from AT&T.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the church on Friday.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to Hospice of Forsyth, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, or the Friends of the Library, c/o Kernersville Library, 130 East Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.