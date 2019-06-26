Dundon

Kathleen M. Dundon, 82, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday June 26, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3:00PM Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

A native of Brooklyn, NY, Kathleen was the daughter of the late, George White and Rosalie Shaw White. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Kathleen was an active member of the Columbiettes and very involved with various charitable organizations.

Survivors include her children, Kathleen Greco of Garden City Park, NY, Edward Dundon and wife, Nicole of Kernersville, NC, and Margaret Scirica and husband, Nino of Kernersville, NC; and grandchildren, Jennifer Greco, Richard Greco, Anthony Scirica, Niklas Dundon, Emily Dundon, Jacklyn Scirica, Nicholas Scirica, and Gianna Scirica.

The family will visit with friends at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Monday July 1, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.

