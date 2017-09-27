Dull

Michael Wayne Dull, 64, of Kernersville passed away September 27, 2017.

Funeral services will be 2:00PM Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Ser-vice Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jason Harvey officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00PM at the funeral home.

Michael was born on October 28, 1952 in Kernersville to the late Betty Dull.

Michael was a loving husband, father and Paw Paw. Next to the love of his family, he loved hunting and the great outdoors. He loved to share his knowledge about guns, shooting and hunt-ing and he helped coach the kids on the East Forsyth High School shooting team.

Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years Karen; son Justin Dull his wife Tara; grandson Tucker; Spurgeon “Uncle Junior” Wood of Winston-Salem, NC and sister Denise Ivey.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House, 419 S. Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.