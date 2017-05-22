The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce recognized AK Commercial Realty and owner Arnold King during the Chamber’s annual 2017 Small Business Awards breakfast on Thursday, May 18 by presenting the longtime Kernersville businessman and community leader with the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.
Duke Energy Award
