DuBose

Marlene Garlington DuBose, 68, went to be with the Lord July 18, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Monday July 24, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Paul Dechant, O.S.F.S. officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.

Marlene was born May 10, 1949 in High Point to the late Hazel Choice Garlington and George Henry Garlington, Sr. She graduated from William Penn High School class of ’67. She then went to study at Hampton Institute (Hampton University). She worked 47 years at Lincoln Financial, until her retirement in 2014. Marlene was very active on many boards and committees at Holy Cross Catholic Church. She loved her family greatly and enjoyed spoiling her granddaughters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Thurman Antenard DuBose.

Survivors include daughter, Christina DuBose Bradley and Paul; sons Chris DuBose, and Corwin DuBose and Cynthia; granddaughters, Chloe DuBose, Caitlyn DuBose, and Camryn DuBose; sisters, Myrtle Garlington and William “Bill”, and Nora McAdoo and Paul; brothers, George Garlington, Jr. and Sharon, and Cecil Garlington and Justine, and many extended family and friends.

A Wake Service will be 5:00 P.M. Sunday July 23, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel with visitation to follow until 7:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Room At the Inn www.roominn.org/donate/cards.asp or Holy Cross Catholic Church Building Fund, 616 S. Cherry Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284

