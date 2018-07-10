Drug bust

Two suspected drug traffickers are off the streets and in custody at the Forsyth County Detention Center following their arrest by officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) on Friday.

The pair was arrested and charged after a traffic stop on Hwy. 66 South during which police reported recovering more than $750,000 in marijuana and marijuana-related products.

According to KPD Lt. Matt Ridings of the department’s Vice/Narcotics Division, the arrests were the result of a joint investigation between the KPD, the Greensboro Police Department and the local DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency). Officers were able to seize 81 pounds of high grade marijuana, 2.4 pounds of THC wax, 40.5 grams of THC Moon Rock, 50 dosage units of THC wax sticks, 50 dosage units of THC wax capsules and two THC cartridges.

The street value of the narcotics seized during the investigation totaled $759,440.

As a result of the investigation, the KPD charged Keith Enno Schatek, 55, of Oakley, Calif., with the following offenses:

Trafficking in marijuana by possession; trafficking in marijuana by transportation; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana; conspire to traffic marijuana; felony maintaining a vehicle; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; and misdemeanor possession of a fraudulent ID.

The KPD charged Fallon Marie Johnson, 34, of Oakland, Calif., with the following offenses: trafficking in marijuana by possession; trafficking in marijuana by transportation; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana; conspire to traffic marijuana; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

As of the pair’s July 6 arrest, police said Schatek is being held at the county detention center under a $300,000 secured bond. Johnson is being held under a $250,000 secured bond. Schatek and Johnson have a preliminary court date scheduled for July 27 in Winston-Salem.

So far this year, the monetary amount of narcotics seized by the KPD totals $856,602.