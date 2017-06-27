Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Drowning at Belews Lake

June 27, 2017

A 19-year-old Walkertown man reportedly drowned while swimming with friends near the Piney Bluff Road Access Area at Belews Lake on Sunday afternoon. Divers were able to locate his body a few hours later.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 27, 2017 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: