Dr. Record to retire

After more than 27 years as a physician, Dr. Charles Record has made the personal decision to retire from Novant Health Kernersville Family Medicine. Record joined the clinic in 1989 and has served the Kernersville community ever since. Record’s father, Dr. Leo Record, and his uncle, Dr. Wesley Phillips, founded Novant Health Kernersville Family Medicine more than 50 years ago.

