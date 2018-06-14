A new name has been chosen for the passive park being constructed at the former School Tools site.
The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on Tuesday to name the park “Founders Park” after various citizens expressed concern with the original name of “Founders Korner Park.” For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 9 & 10, 2018 edition.
Downtown park
