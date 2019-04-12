The Kernersville Board of Aldermen will continue to look at options for some type of design on the side of a building wall facing the new Founders Park at Mountain and Main streets, with suggestions coming from the public, sitting aldermen and recreation staff.
The community celebrated the opening of the small downtown park on March 31. For more, see the Thursday, April 11, 2019 edition.
Downtown mural
