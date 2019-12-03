Downtown holiday events

Christmas Around Downtown Kernersville, sponsored by the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. Ceremony

Following Christmas Around Downtown Kernersville, head over to Harmon Park where hundreds of people will gather for Kernersville’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by the Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department.

The new 20-foot-tall Frazier fir will be lit at 7 p.m.

For more, see the December 3, 2019 edition.