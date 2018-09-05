The Chamber of Commerce and the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America are joining forces to bring the community to downtown Kernersville for this month’s Downtown Cruise-in and Sidewalk Sale featuring Shopping for Education, which will be held on Saturday, September 8.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 4, 2018 edition.
Downtown events
