Downtown events

The second series for this year’s Downtown Cruise-in and Sidewalk Sale will be held on Saturday, July 14.

The Sidewalk Sale will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Downtown Cruise-in will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. During the Downtown Cruise-in, Main Street in downtown Kernersville will be closed to traffic.

