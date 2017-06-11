The first in the series for this year’s Downtown Cruise-in and Sidewalk Sale will be held on Saturday, June 10.
The Brick Marker Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., the Sidewalk Sale will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Downtown Cruise-in will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. During the Downtown Cruise-in, Main Street in downtown Kernersville will be closed to traffic.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 6, 2017 edition.
Downtown events
The first in the series for this year’s Downtown Cruise-in and Sidewalk Sale will be held on Saturday, June 10.
Previous post: Proposed budget
Next post: Civil War reenactor