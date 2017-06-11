Downtown events

The first in the series for this year’s Downtown Cruise-in and Sidewalk Sale will be held on Saturday, June 10.

The Brick Marker Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., the Sidewalk Sale will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Downtown Cruise-in will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. During the Downtown Cruise-in, Main Street in downtown Kernersville will be closed to traffic.

