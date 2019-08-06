Downtown Events

The Chamber of Commerce and the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America are joining forces to bring the community to downtown Kernersville for this month’s Downtown Cruise-in and Sidewalk Sale featuring Shopping for Education, which will be held on Saturday, August 10.

Sidewalk Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Downtown Cruise-in will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. Shopping for Education will be held all day. During the Downtown Cruise-in, Main Street in downtown Kernersville will be closed to traffic.

For more, see the Tuesday, August 6, 2019 edition.