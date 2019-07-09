Downtown Cruise-in

A Downtown Cruise-in and Sidewalk Sale will be held on Saturday, July 13 in downtown Kernersville.

The Sidewalk Sale will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Downtown Cruise-in will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. During the cruise-in, Main Street in downtown Kernersville will be closed to traffic.

For more, see the Tuesday, July 9, 2019 edition.