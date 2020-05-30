Downham

Michael William “Mike” Downham, 60, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Saturday May 30, 2020.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

A native of Belvoir, VA, Mike was the husband of 40 years to Peggy Downham and the son of the late David Downham and Nellie Williamson. Mike was a Fire and Security Project Manager for i-Tech Security and Network Solutions. He spent nearly 20 years as a volunteer fireman/EMT with the Piney Grove Fire Department, Kernersville Fire Rescue, and the Winston-Salem Rescue. Mike loved life to the fullest. He was a true family man and was the best husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy of the home; daughter, Michelle Tutton and husband, Eric; son, Thomas Downham and wife, Megan; grandchildren, Kaitlyn McDade, Courtney Tutton, and Kaden Tutton; brothers, Pete Downham, Ronnie Downham, and Terry Downham; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his step-father, Billy Williamson.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FeedTheChildren.org