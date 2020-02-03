Dorsett

Kernersville – Mr. Ralph Lee Dorsett, 92, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab. He was born on October 31, 1927, in Guilford County, North Carolina.

His family moved from High Point to Kernersville when he was teenager and he never moved away from the community. After attending Southern Pilgrim High School and College and was employed at Kernersville (Lain) Lumber Company where he worked continuously for 57 years. Ralph, from a teenager, was a faithful member of the Kernersville Wesleyan Church where he served in multiple capacities including as head usher and Sunday School teacher for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Troy Lee and Esther Cranford Dorsett, and brothers Ray Arthur and Roy Allen Dorsett. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dorothea E. Dorsett; nephews, David Dorsett (wife, Gabriela) of Winston-Salem and Daniel Dorsett of Salisbury, nieces Elizabeth Cooper (husband, Tom) of Ohio, Diana Williams (husband, Chris) of Indiana, sister in law, Nancy K. Dorsett of Ohio, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He likewise leaves behind a large, loving and deeply treasured church family.

A funeral service for Ralph will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Scott Simmons, Rev. Don Martin, and Rev. Leon Thompson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 pm prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kernersville Wesleyan Church Benevolence Fund at 930 N Main Street, Kernersville, NC, 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.