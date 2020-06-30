Dorsett

KERNERSVILLE- Mrs. Dorothea Ellen (Rogers) Dorsett, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab. She was born, November 10, 1929, in Scioto County, Ohio and resided there with her parents. She was a faithful member of the Second Street Wesleyan Church in Portsmouth OH. She worked in three local retail establishments; Horton’s Grocery, Atlas Fashions, and Martings Department Store while living in Sciotoville, OH. Upon her marriage to Ralph Lee Dorsett, she moved to Kernersville, NC in September,1977. She worked at Kernersville Wesleyan Academy until May,1981. She then became the Assistant Director and Cook at Gulliford Wesleyan Day Care until her retirement in December 1994. She was a faithful and active member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Lee Dorsett, her parents, Joseph Addison Rogers and Nettie Wilson Rogers, her sister M.Katherine (Carol) Euton. She is

survived by two brothers Charles Rogers, and Bernard Rogers; two Sisters, Thelma (Ray) Montgomery, Charlotte (James) Hulett, her sister-in-law, Nancy K. Dorsett and a host of

nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Likewise, she leaves behind a loving church family.

A funeral service for Dorothea will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Scott Simmons, Rev. Leon Thompson and Rev. Don Martin

officiating. Burial will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kernersville Wesleyan Benevolence Fund at 930 N. Main

St. Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com