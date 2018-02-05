At Kernersville Middle School, people have been working hard to see that students have the technology they need to be successful.
Thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Pope Companies’ foundation, the school just took a giant step forward. For more, see the Thursday, February 1, 2018 edition.
Donation to KMS
At Kernersville Middle School, people have been working hard to see that students have the technology they need to be successful.
Previous post: Annual Giving Campaign
Next post: Teacher of the Year