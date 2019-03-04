Dollarhite

Carl Thomas Dollarhite, 88, went home to be with the Lord March 4, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Wednesday March 6, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. R.J. McBride officiating. Interment will be in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Patrick County, Virginia, Carl was the son of the late Lucy Mildred Powell and Jesse Reed Dollarhite. Carl was a tobacco farmer and also co-owner of Dollarhite & Son Used Cars in Kernersville. He was married to Alice Dollarhite for fifty years.

In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his brothers, James Dollarhite, Louis Dollarhite, Lyle Dollarhite, Raymond Dollarhite, Ernest Dollarhite, and Joe Dollarhite.

Survivors include his daughters, Judy Brown and Steve of Winston-Salem, Kay Pless and Brad of Kernersville, Betty Trute and Roger of Stokesdale, and Lisa Hall and Steve of Kernersville; son, Buck Dollarhite and Anita of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Hilary, Leigh Ann, Jennifer, Willie, Samantha, Spencer, Hannah, Ben, and Mason; great-grandson, Griffin; sisters, Mary Willard, Lucille Moore and M.K., and Mildred Smith and Ernest; brothers, William Dollarhite, and Walter Dollarhite; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103