Dolesh

Longs, SC – Stanley W. Dolesh, 78, died February 18, 2019 at his home.

Born on October 20, 1940 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Stanley W. and Lillian Dolesh, Sr. He was a devoted husband to the late Mary C. Dolesh.

Stanley was the loving father, of the late Tom Dolesh and surviving children, William Dolesh (Marilyn), Elizabeth Miller (Scott), Daniel Dolesh, Christopher Dolesh (Lenore), Dennis Dolesh (Melissa), David Dolesh (Wendy). He was also the proud grandfather to 16 children, and one great grandson.

He was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on March 8, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tay Sachs, or the American Cancer Society.

