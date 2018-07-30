Dogwood Farms

For nothing more than to see the beauty of an abundance of flowers and their vibrant color, Chris Crump decided to plant fields of sunflowers, zinnias and cosmos and is now inviting the community to enjoy its brilliance at Dogwood Farms in Belews Creek starting this Saturday, July 28 through Sunday, August 5 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more, see the Thursday, July 26, 2018 edition.