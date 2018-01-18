Monday night, the Kernersville Historical Preservation Society held their first meeting of the year, featuring long-time residents telling stories about what Kernersville was like all the way back to the 1950s.
For more, see the Thursday, January 18, 2018 edition.
Discussing the past
