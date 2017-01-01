Discharging a firearm

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to a report on Thursday, August 15 at approximately 4:20 p.m. of two motorists involved in a disturbance while traveling on I-40 East between Union Cross Road and Highway 66. According to a KPD press release, one motorist discharged a firearm, striking the other vehicle. No one was injured.

Police said Elizabeth Blake, of Greensboro, was charged with discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle. Blake was being held under a $45,000 secured bond in the Forsyth County Detention Center.

If anyone has further information, contact Detective S. McGee at 336-996-3177.