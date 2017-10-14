Discharged firearm

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) was investigating a disturbance at a youth league football game held on the football field at Kernersville Elementary School on Saturday, October 14 at approximately 11 a.m. According to a KPD press release, witnesses identified a suspect who possessed a firearm. Police said the suspect was approached by an officer, a struggle ensued and the suspect’s firearm was discharged during the struggle. The suspect was taken into custody. There are no known injuries at this time.