Dillon

Albert Ephraim Dillon, Jr. 67, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his residence. Albert Jr. was born on January 8, 1952 in Forsyth County and raised in the Walkertown area to the most loving parents God could have gifted a child, Albert Ephraim Sr., and Violet Shelton Dillon.

With 30 years of service at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Jr. retired as Assistant Sheriff on October 31, 2002. During that time, he was awarded four Medals of Valor. He then served over two years in a private police company by The State Attorney’s office as Captain. Albert was saved at Gospel Light Baptist Church on November 29, 1981. His love and compassion for people was evident in his work and his family.

In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Ann Dillon. Left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Kristi Dillon Richardson (husband, Tim), Misti Dillon Angell (husband, Aaron), and Candice Dillon Lyon (husband, Josh); and ten grandchildren, Kalee, Ethan Dillon, Chloe, Ashlyn, Caitlin, Madison, Ragen, Joshua Albert Weston, Brett, and William Jackson Henson.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. A funeral service for Albert will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.