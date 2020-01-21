Those with an ear for musical acoustics will surely be intrigued to learn that Sedge Garden United Methodist Church has just completed installation of a new digital organ after a year’s worth of research into finding just the right instrument that will most closely resemble an actual pipe organ.
For more, see the Tuesday, January 21, 2020 edition.
Digital organ
Those with an ear for musical acoustics will surely be intrigued to learn that Sedge Garden United Methodist Church has just completed installation of a new digital organ after a year’s worth of research into finding just the right instrument that will most closely resemble an actual pipe organ.
Previous post: Officer of the Year
Next post: Monitoring system