Dickerson

Kernersville – Mrs. Donnie Lee Wyatt Dickerson, 76, entered her heavenly home Monday evening, August 14, 2017. Donnie was born on October 29, 1940 in West Virginia to Charles Clayton and Ina Mamie Elledge Wyatt.

In addition to her parents, Donnie was preceded in death by her sisters, Edith Sanders Nelson and Jeanie Basham.

Donnie’s life always centered around her family. She leaves to cherish her life; her husband, Palmer Dickerson; a son, Jeffrey Dickerson (wife, Julie) of Kernersville; a daughter, Teresa Alex-ander (husband, Gregg) of Arlington, VT; four precious grandchildren, Shane and Kelsey Dick-erson, Joseph and Charlotte Alexander; a brother, Charles Edward Wyatt (wife, Patty) of Mocksville; brothers-in-law, Jerry Nelson and Carmen Basham; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Donnie was blessed with a devoted caregiver, Kristin Gibbs, for the last 18 months.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Linville Forest Church of Christ with Kelly Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

