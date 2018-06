Development on Hwy 66

Representatives with 801 Land Holdings, LLC have been eyeing a 1.28-acre site along N.C. 66 near Dairi-O as an ideal place to construct three attached commercial buildings with shared parking. The one-story structure would be 2,000, 2,200 and 2,000 square feet respectively, and it looks like Starbucks would be housed in the largest of the three buildings. For more, see the Thursday, June 14, 2018 edition.