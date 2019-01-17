Development around Northern Beltway

Forsyth County residents are encouraged to attend a meeting Tuesday night in Walkertown to collaborate on ideas about the future development of land adjacent to the Northern Beltway.

The U.S. 158/Northern Beltway Interchange Plan meeting will be held Jan. 22 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Walkertown Branch Library. For more, see the Thursday, January 17, 2019 edition.