Derrick Davis passes away

November 20, 2017

Well-known business entrepreneur Derrick Davis, 70, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, following a lengthy illness. In the early 1970s, Davis lived and worked in Kernersville managing the town’s first modern motel, The Scottish Inn.
