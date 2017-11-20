Well-known business entrepreneur Derrick Davis, 70, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, following a lengthy illness. In the early 1970s, Davis lived and worked in Kernersville managing the town’s first modern motel, The Scottish Inn.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 18 & 19, 2017 edition.
Derrick Davis passes away
