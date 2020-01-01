Departments merge

The Walkertown and City View fire departments have merged under one department effective January 1, 2020. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners are set to authorize the transfer of revenues from the City View and Talley’s Crossing fire tax districts to the Walkertown Fire Department during the board’s meeting on January 16.

