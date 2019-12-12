DeNyse

Kernersville – Mr. Louis Frederick DeNyse, Jr., 76, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on May 3, 1943 on Staten Island, New York to Louis Frederick DeNyse, Sr. and Jane Channing DeNyse. Louis was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served for 4 years during the Vietnam war. He was of the Catholic faith. Louis was the owner and operator of a tree service company for many years in Ringwood, New Jersey. Louis moved to Kernersville in 2003.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by four daughters, Dawn Hebert (husband, Rick) of Ringwood, New Jersey; Deanne Puglise (husband, Jimmy) of Vero Beach, Florida; Dara DeNyse of Ringwood, New Jersey; and Darla DeNyse of Staten Island, New York; and two sisters, Carol Morris (husband, Paul) of Midland, Texas and Georgene Lunberry (husband, Ty) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Louis is also survived by ten grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .