Democratic sheriff candidates

April 24, 2018

The Democratic primary for Forsyth County sheriff on May 8 features a contest between three former law enforcement officials, each hoping it will be his name on the ballot in the November general election. Those candidates are Clifton Kilby, Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. and Tim Wooten.
