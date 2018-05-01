Democratic commissioner race

Four Democrat candidates are running for two District A seats on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Because no Republicans filed to run in the district, the May 8 primary will be the deciding factor in the contest. Incumbents Fleming El-Amin and Everette Witherspoon will be joined on the ballot by Tony Lewis Burton, III and Tonya McDaniel. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 28 & 29, 2018 edition.