The Kernersville Police Department is advising citizens to protect their online purchases from criminals looking for the opportunity to pluck them from your doorstep this holiday shopping season.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 25 & 26, 2017 edition.
Delivery precautions
The Kernersville Police Department is advising citizens to protect their online purchases from criminals looking for the opportunity to pluck them from your doorstep this holiday shopping season.
Previous post: Downtown Christmas events
Next post: Numerous charges