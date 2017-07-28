deFluiter

Kernersville – Gerald Dean deFluiter, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center. Gerald was born on October 3, 1938 in Ohio to the late Roger Clark and Ruth Angela deFluiter. Gerald graduated from Adelphian Academy in Holly, Michigan. He was a Veteran of the US Army and served in Operation “White Coat”. Following his honorable discharge, he fell in love with Nancy Coleman. They were married in 1966. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Galion, OH, where Gerald worked as a Welder Fabricator for Iberia Iron Works. He attended the Blooming Grove Seventh-day Adventist Church, where he became a very active member of this small church family. In 1979, he moved to Kernersville, NC, where he joined the maintenance team of Blue Ox Truss and later RAMCO fabricators. Gerald was very active in the Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church, serving as Deacon and caretaker of the church and grounds. Gerald was very talented with his hands. He enjoyed using his abilities to help others. He participated in 3 memorable mission trips to Peru, Ecuador and Chile. He spoke fondly of these trips and the impact they made on his life.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his brother, David deFluiter, and his sister, Carol deFluiter-Hollar.

Surviving are his adoring wife of 51 years, Nancy Coleman deFluiter; sons, Mark deFluiter and wife, Beth, of Johnson City, TN, and Brian deFluiter of Kernersville; grandchildren, Abigayle deFluiter, Andrew deFluiter and Megan deFluiter; a brother, Leroy deFluiter and wife, Joan, of Parker, CO; and a brother-in-law, Dr. W.P. “Bill” Hollar.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Israel Mora officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Gerald was a strong advocate for Christian Education. In life of flowers, donations can be made to Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church, P O Box 249, Kernersville, NC 27285 to be directed to : Tri-City Christian Academy.

Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com