Declan’s Dash

The seventh annual Declan’s Dash 5K and ½ mile fun run will be held Saturday, May 12 at Harmon Park to raise money to build a playground in memory of Declan Donoghue. For more information or to register online, visit www.declansfoundation.org. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 28 & 29, 2018 edition.