On Sunday, Oct. 22 around 12:44 p.m., officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to 1180 Reynolds Price Drive in reference to two deceased males, according to the KPD.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 24, 2017 edition.
Deceased males
On Sunday, Oct. 22 around 12:44 p.m., officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to 1180 Reynolds Price Drive in reference to two deceased males, according to the KPD.
Previous post: Candidate questions
Next post: Feed the Hunger