Winston Salem – Todd Gentry DeBusk, 54, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 13, 2017 with family and friends by his side.

Todd was born on July 31, 1963 in Forsyth County to LeRoy DeBusk and the late Carol Smith DeBusk. He was a faithful member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church where he was able to share his love for music by playing the keyboard in the Praise Band for many years. Todd exemplified a strong faith; loyalty & devotion to his wife, son, family, co-workers and friends; determination; genuine care and compassion for others; and an unconditional love for all those dear to him. He retired from NASCAR earlier this year, with over 23 years of service. Todd loved Mickey Mouse and Elvis and had a special place in his heart for his canine companion “Scrappy”.

In addition to his mother, Todd was preceded in death by a close cousin, Keith Routh.

Surviving are his wife, Karen DeBusk; his son, Adam DeBusk; his brother, Tracy DeBusk; a nephew, Tyler DeBusk; a niece, Savanna DeBusk; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends, all who will miss him dearly.

A service to celebrate Todd’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Dave Cash, Rev. George Freeman and Rev. Karen Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Septem-ber 19, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church – Youth Fund, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Motor Racing Outreach (MRO), 5555 Concord Pkwy South, Smith Tower- Ste. 405, Concord, NC 28027

