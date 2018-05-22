Debris landfill

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will consider two separate projects planned off Hwy. 66 South in Kernersville following public hearings on Thursday, May 24.

The first hearing will be on a special use permit request from Elizabeth Tucker for a land clearing and inert debris landfill on 18.26 acres of land on Watkins Ford Road. For more, see the Tuesday, May 22, 2018 edition.