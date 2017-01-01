Death investigation

Kernersville Fourth of July Park reopened to the public around noon on Tuesday following a death investigation there by the Kernersville Police Department (KPD).

According to KPD officials, police were called to the West Mountain Street park around 7 a.m. after receiving a call from a passerby reporting that a body had been discovered near the tennis courts. Once on the scene, the KPD closed the park to the public and began a death investigation.

“The death does not appear to be criminal in nature and there does not appear to be any threat to the public,” said Master Police Officer W.B. Jones. “We are treating this as an isolated incident.”

The subject has been identified by police as an adult male.

Jones said the passerby who made the discovery was a jogger on their regular morning run. An autopsy is being conducted by the medical examiner’s office.