Dean

Kernersville – Mary Lou Dean, 66, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at her home. She was the wife of retired Air Force MS, James K. Dean. Mary Lou was born on July 14, 1951 in Forsyth County to Ralph Edward and Ruth Bowen Tesh. She was a longtime member of Oaklawn Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, as was her husband, James. They were married for 44 years, with no children. A Tribute Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Oaklawn Baptist Church.

