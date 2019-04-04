Dean

Robert “Bob” Franklin Dean, 87, passed away March 26, 2019. Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held Graveside at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery 11:00 A.M. Thursday April 11, 2019, officiated by Rev. Rick Carter.

Bob was born December 10, 1931, in Colfax of Guilford County on a large farm that grew tobacco and Black Angus cattle. He was the last child of nine children born to the late Hattie Elizabeth Bull Dean and Robah Frank Dean. Bob attended elementary school in Colfax and then graduated from Curry High School in Greensboro, NC. He served his country as a Marine in Korea, then Bob returned from his service he moved to Las Vegas where he worked as a butcher and apartment manager. He later moved to Burbank, California where he worked for Bruner and Lay, which made tools for the mining and demolition industry, which he retired from after 40 years of service. In retirement Bob loved to travel including trips to Europe, Hawaii and up and down California Coast. Bob settled back to Kernersville in 1997 to enjoy the rest of his retirement.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by; sisters, Cleo Neal, Verlee Lowe, Elizabeth Dean, Addie McKaughan, and Avahleen Cain; and brother, Waldo Dean

Survivors include; brothers, Bernard Dean of Chesapeake, Virginia and Willard Dean of Greensboro, North Carolina; and many extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank Bob’s friend Scott Tuttle and nephew, Rodney Lowe.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, Connection Campaign, 306 South Main Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284 or Shepherd’s Center, 431 West Bodenhamer, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284.

Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com