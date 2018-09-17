Dean

Mary Nance Dean, 89, passed away September 15, 2018. Graveside Funeral Services celebrating her life will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 19, 2018, officiated by Evangelist Don Anderson and Pastor Ronnie Andrews, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville, NC.

Mary was born March 15, 1929 to the late Ila Welborn Nance and Lemuel “Coy” Nance. She grew up in Kernersville. She married the late Cyrus Fred Dean, Jr. Mary worked as a Knitter at Adams Millis Hosiery. She was a member at Sunlight Baptist Church, and faithfully attended evening services with her friends at Calvary Baptist Church.

Mary was known for spoiling her niece, nephews, and any children with whom she had contact. Mary always had an open door at her home where you would find her reading the Bible comfortably in her recliner or talking on the phone with one of her many friends.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by sister, Arlene Mabe; brothers, Buddy Nance and Jack Nance.

Survivors include niece, Martha Wagner; nephews, Melvin Mabe, Keith Nance, Grayson Nance and Brian Nance; and all of her many friends.

