Davis

Clyde Craven Davis, 81, went home to be with his Lord, January 7, 1019.

A Celebration of his life will be held 11:00AM Friday, January 11, 2019 at Oaklawn Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until time for the service.

Clyde was born in August 7, 1937 to the late Eugene and Esther Brown Davis. After graduating high school, Clyde joined the United States Air Force. He served six years in the military and continued his journey with forty-four years of faithful service with the Federal Aviation Administration. In Clyde’s spare time, he enjoyed taking his family camping, boating on the lake and water skiing. He was a loving husband and father. Clyde attended Oaklawn Baptist Church for many years.

In addition to his parents Clyde was preceded in death by his sister Cornell Davis and brothers Lester Copley and Alton Copley.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Barbara, of the home; daughter Elise Davis of Largo, Florida; son Craven Davis of Greensboro, North Carolina; brothers Floyd Copley of Durham, North Carolina, Jim Davis of Greensboro, North Carolina and Nathan Davis of Durham, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

